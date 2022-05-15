The Ararat Advertiser

Agriculture Victoria will offer 85 redundancies in new scheme

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 15 2022 - 7:00am
JOB LOSSES: Shadow Agriculture Minister Peter Walsh says the redundancies at Agriculture Victoria will mean critical research will lose out.

New job cuts will be seen at Agriculture Victoria under a new redundancy scheme announced to staff on March 29.

Journalist

