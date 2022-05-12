An entertaining presentation on the Queen's private diamond collection by Melbourne jeweller Adrian Dickens will be the highlight of the East Grampians Health Service Auxiliary's first event for 2022.
Raising funds to help furnish the new Palliative Care Area at EGHS, the event, 'Diamonds are a Queen's Best Friend', will feature a luncheon, presentation by Adrian Dickens from Circa AD Jewels, jewellery sales and the chance to speak to Mr Dickens in a private consultation to receive advice on remodelling your old jewellery.
EGHS Auxiliary president Shelley Green said the event is open to everyone and will be a fascinating insight into the Queen's diamond collection.
"We are very excited that Adrian is coming to Ararat to headline our event and importantly are pleased that we can host the luncheon to help raise funds towards the new Palliative Care Area at the health service.
"The Palliative Care service offered in Ararat is highly regarded and the new area will provide privacy in a comfortable and home-like environment for patients and their families."
A jeweller with 40 years' experience in modern, estate and antique jewellery, Mr Dickens trained in England before moving to Australia where he managed iconic Australian jewellery retailers such as Paul Bram, Jan Logan and Bunda Fine Jewels.
In 2012 he founded his own business, Circa AD Jewels, and also travels extensively throughout Australia and internationally, sharing his passion and extensive knowledge about the world's finest jewels to audiences.
Mr Dickens' presentation on the Queen's private diamond collection will bring to the audience the experience he enjoyed in 2012 when he visited the one-off exhibition in Buckingham Palace of pieces from the Queen's private diamond collection as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
The presentation features more than 90 images of over 20 historic pieces as well as a glimpse into the history of these jewels.
The event will be held on Thursday May 19 at the Ararat Town Hall, from 11.30am.
Tickets are $35 per person, which includes lunch and a glass of champagne on arrival. Drinks will be at bar prices.
Bookings are required by Tuesday May 17, to book go to: http://www.ararattownhall.com.au/community-events/
For information or to book in person, head to the Ararat Visitor Information Centre (entrance to the Ararat Gallery) or call 1800 657 158.
Private jewellery consultations following Mr Dickens' presentation are by appointment only, please email eghsauxiliary@gmail.com to confirm a time. The cost is $10 for 15 minutes.
