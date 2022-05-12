The Ararat Advertiser

EGHS Auxiliary raises funds for Palliative Care Area with jewellery themed event

May 12 2022 - 7:00am
GATHERING: EGHS Auxiliary members Leonie King, Shelley Green, Kate Connellan and Christine Van Straaten.

An entertaining presentation on the Queen's private diamond collection by Melbourne jeweller Adrian Dickens will be the highlight of the East Grampians Health Service Auxiliary's first event for 2022.

