Council seeking resident feedback on planning scheme review

Ararat Rural City Council is seeking feedback on its latest Planning Scheme Review which will help inform the Council Plan 2021-2025.
Under the Planning and Environment Act 1987 all councils are required to undertake a Planning Scheme Review within 12 months of adopting its new Council Plan to ensure it remains effective and efficient in implementing both State and Local Policy objectives.
Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison emphasised the importance of the Planning Scheme Review as it underpins the municipality's economic growth and prosperity.
"The biggest long-term challenge for rural sustainability is population. If we grow our critical mass, it brings diversity, it brings additional services, and it attracts investment," he said.
"In planning for the future, Council has embraced the need for growth and have set ambitious targets for the next four years including 600 residential lots and 300 residential properties developed for much needed new housing.
"To help achieve these targets, Council's planning team has undertaken a review of the planning scheme, which is an amalgam of almost 30 years of changes and controls. The goal is to review the scheme to ensure it sets up our community to thrive."
The outcomes look at how the current land controls address the needs of our community today and what can be improved to ensure the plan continues to support growth and confidence for the future.
"The review highlights some inconsistencies in the controls and growth outcomes specifically in Ararat, Pomonal, and Moyston. It also proposes to provide clearer controls for baseline data and resolve legacy system challenges every few years," Dr Harrison said.
"For most people, the planning scheme is a piece of legislation that they rarely come in contact with. However, it is a vital scheme that regulates where we live, how we can transform our land, our work options.
"We need to be mindful of striking the right balance between Council and community vision when it comes to area and land planning decisions.
"I hope residents take the opportunity to view the Report, which is available on the Engage Ararat Website and Council's website and share their feedback with us.
"Your feedback will inform Council's plan and ensure we're focusing on the right outcomes for our community for the next five years."
More information including the Planning Scheme Review report can be found on the Engage Ararat website - www.engage.ararat.vic.gov.au. Submissions close Monday 6 June 2022.
Summary of findings from the Planning Scheme Review:
