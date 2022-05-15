Council seeking resident feedback on planning scheme review

Interest in our region, as well as Ararat is growing and building momentum given the value for money buying in our area offers; the variety of lifestyle options and range of healthcare and services availability

There is insufficient housing choice in the area which limits some people's ability to move here - market sales are currently fast and furious. This means the regional productivity is undermined by insufficient workforce.

Local tourism has been front of mind for may Victorians through the last two years, with rolling closures of borders and changing travel controls not seen before. This has driven up interest in holidays, and new holiday accommodation, particularly in the Pomonal and Moyston areas

In Ararat there has been no process to resolve the historic zonings since amalgamation and promote the growth of the town to a sustainable or thriving regional centre.

The ability of many of the villages to share in the region's growth given the available infrastructure (services, community and social) is not promoted.