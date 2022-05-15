The breezeway off Barkly Street is due for a makeover as Council kicks off pavement works next week.
The breezeway acts as a key link walkway in the heart of the Ararat CBD between The Reject Shop and Lyall Eales, with access to parking and close proximity to local cafes and eateries.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said the Barkly Street link upgrade will give a "new lease of life" yo the Ararat CBD.
"The breezeway upgrade project will unlock the hidden potential of the existing walkway, providing a safer and more vibrant use of an underutilised space," she said.
"This breezeway upgrade is an opportunity to create new connections for people walking through town and showcase laneway art, further expressing the region's ties to the arts and culture.
"It'll connect our retail precinct to the community's recreation facilities as part of the Alexandra Corridor Linkage Project, bringing our vision for a CBD that that draws together businesses, residents, visitors, recreational users and creatives to Ararat."
As part of the Ararat CBD's revitalisation and outdoor activation, Council is looking to refresh the underutilised Barky Street Link laneway with new lighting, pavement, mural, outdoor furniture, and greenery to enhance people's experience of Ararat.
The $200,000 project is supported by the Victorian Government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund 2021, assisting business viability and ongoing community safety and confidence as part of the roadmap to reopening.
Please be advised that due to redevelopment works, the Barkly Street Link walkway between The Reject Shop and Lyall Eales will be closed to pedestrians from Monday May 16 to completion.
Residents are advised to plan alternative routes for getting around while works are carried out.
For further information please contact Alex Pickett on 0417 374 851.
