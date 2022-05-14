Council showcases Ararat to potential new residents

Ararat Rural City welcomed sixteen potential new migrants to the region last week, many of whom are looking to fill local job vacancies and become a part of our growing and diverse community.
The potential new settlers are from the 'community of Burma' which include the Karen and Chin ethnic groups, and many have lived in refugee camps prior to migrating to Melbourne.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong was proud to see a diverse group of organisations, community groups, and local businesses involved in welcoming Karen community members to Ararat, including Gasons, Ararat Meat Export, Braebrook Pastoral, Ararat Rotary Club and the Ararat Lions Club.
"Ararat Rural City welcomes people from all backgrounds and acknowledges the many contributions of those from refugee backgrounds that have been part of a rural revitalisation across Australia," she said.
"As part of the 'Welcoming Cities Network', Council aims to deliver a more cohesive approach to migration and resettlement that delivers greater social and economic outcomes for all residents.
"Opportunities are here for those who want to become part of the cultural and social fabric of our community and enjoy an enviable lifestyle, filled with untapped job opportunities.
"We are already seeing some fantastic outcomes from the tour. Many people shared with us that they felt positive about our region after meeting with local businesses and members of the community."
The bus tour was organised as part of a joint partnership between Council, Wyndham Community and Education Centre, the Victorian Government local organisations and businesses to welcome the potential new migrants to our region.
The event included tours of local workplaces which are experiencing a high demand for workers to fill the jobs available, speeches from community leaders, a morning tea at a local café, a barbeque, and other opportunities for people to get to know our community better.
"The tour was a true community effort; I want to say a special thanks to the Lions Club for going above and beyond in putting on a fantastic barbecue and making our guests feel welcomed," Cr Armstrong said.
Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison was pleased for Ararat to be a part of a vital pilot project to help fill key roles across the municipality.
"Council recognises that newcomers can be an asset to our community, we have spoken to the local business community and a point of frustration is the lack skilled and unskilled workers," he said.
"The Workforce Pilot and New Settlement Program focuses on resettlement of Karen refugees in our municipality, helping to fill in gaps in the labour market which has been holding some businesses back.
"Finding the right fit is more than getting people here. We're partnering with Wyndham Community and Education Centre, the Victorian Government and established local communities to help us enhance and improve the settlement experience so every migrant feels welcomed, safe and able to reach their full potential."
