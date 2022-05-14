Ararat Rural City Council will celebrate the communities volunteers hard work with a morning tea during National Volunteer Week which runs from May 16-22.
The volunteer's morning tea will be hosted by Council at Alexandra Oval Community Centre at 10.30 am on May 18.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said there are a great number of residents across the municipality who volunteer their time to make an impact on the community.
"Volunteering is truly a selfless act that brings many rewards to both the volunteer and the wider community," she said.
"Volunteers truly form the backbone of our community; they help provide much-needed services right across our municipality and are crucial to the success of a wide array of community projects. This includes everyone from our emergency services volunteers in the CFA and SES and those that support our local sporting clubs.
"Council alone has over 30 volunteers who assist with a wide range of services, including Meals on Wheels, visitor and library services.
"For those looking to volunteer, there are plenty of ways to get in involved in our community- just a little bit of your time can make such a difference to those around you."
More about National Volunteer Week can be found at www.volunteeringaustralia.org.
For volunteers looking to attend the Volunteer Week celebration Morning Tea on May 18, please RSVP with the names of those who will be attending, as well as any special dietary requirements, to Josie Frawley jfrawley@ararat.vic.gov.au
