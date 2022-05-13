Ararat continued their impressive start to the season, comfortably defeating Dimboola by 44 points.
After two dominant performances against Nhill and Horsham Ararat proved they were able to withstand the attack of highly regarded opponent.
Ararat senior coach Matt Walder said the club expected Dimboola to be "a little bit more difficult" than their previous two weeks against Nhill and Horsham.
"We couldn't take them lightly, Dimboola had been playing pretty good football and had had a pretty hard run against the better teams in the competition and had run close to them," he said.
"We were challenged at quarter time but we responded very well and fought back well in slippery conditions."
Young gun Sonny Kettle took advantage of the slippery conditions kicking four goals and vice captain Rob Armstrong also kicked two majors.
"Young Sonny showed flashes of brilliance for a young player in his second game, it was great to watch," Walder said.
Midfielders Matt Hutchesson and Ben Taylor were dominant, while captain Riley Taylor was terrific out on a wing.
The match didn't start to script as the Roos jumped out of the gates to lead by five points at quarter time.
From then on Ararat took control of the game and were able to create a 20 point buffer at half time.
Ararat continued to build on their lead and dominate the game until the final siren.
The Ararat Reserves also notched another win against Dimboola which lifted them to third on the ladder.
The Rats led at every chance to eventually win by 63 points.
Bailee Turner was the sides leading goal kicker with three majors and Thien Nguyen was electrifying through the middle of the ground with two goals.
Ararat's A Grade netball side went down to Dimboola by nine points with co-coach Lauren Armstrong leading the way.
Hayley Holmes and Jessica Taylor were also named among the best.
The B Grade side managed to comprehensively defeat Dimboola 51-32.
Attackers Emily Borrelli and Danieka Clayton caused headaches for the Dimboola defenders and midcourter Rita Dyer worked tirelessly all game.
The club's C Grade side defeated Dimboola 45-18 with L Williamson and A Hitchcock the team's best players.
Ararat's C Reserve team did not have a match last week.
In round five the Ararat Rats face the Warrack Eagles at home.
The Eagles will come into the clash with confidence they can give Ararat a scare after defeating the Horsham Saints by one goal last week.
In the only meeting between the two sides in 2021 Ararat defeated Warrak by 35 points.
Corey Taylor top scored with three goals and Ethan Summers was named in the best.
