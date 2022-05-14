Ararat Rural City Council helped welcome three new citizens with the help of Council on May 9.
Natives of Taiwan and the People's Republic of China took the pledge at Alexandra Oval Community Centre during the citizenship ceremony.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong said welcoming new citizens was a celebration of Ararat's growing community.
"Australian citizenship ceremonies play an important part of our nation's celebrations and one of my favourite events as mayor," she said.
"Today, we are encouraged to acknowledge what it means to be an Australian, whether by birth or by choice, and to celebrate our newest citizens to call our community home.
"Our history and culture has been forged over thousands of years, first through Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and more recently with people from all corners of the globe.
"As Australians, we believe in the freedom and dignity of each individual, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom of association.
"Everyone here today has a different journey to Australia and reasons for joining our community, and I want to welcome our newest Australians, who are now a part of our community's aspirations and success.
"Australian citizenship is the common bond that unites all Australians; we welcome all who have chosen to become part of us, by joining our Australia family."
Asian food grocer owner Nai-yun Otte, who with her husband Craig launched their successful business 'House of Nai' in Ararat 18 months ago received her Australian citizenship this week.
"It's taken almost seven years since arriving to Australia to receive my citizenship; it has taken a very long time but so very much worth it," Ms Otte said.
"Being able to vote as democracy is so important -- being from Taiwan, we have democracy but nothing like Australia. Being able to participate on so many levels and be involved is exciting, I think some people take for granted but I understand how important it is.
"I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to become a citizen to do it. Thank you to Ararat Rural City Council for holding the ceremony and making it a real event, it made the day so special.
"It's an honour to finally become a citizen, I am so excited about the future opportunities ahead."
Congratulations to some of Australia's newest citizens, Yingchen Chiu, Sze Long Arnold Kwok, and Nai-yun Otte.
