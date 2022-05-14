The Ararat Advertiser

May 14 2022 - 9:00am
FUNDING: The commitment builds on more than $14 million to support local road through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure and Roads to Recovery programs. Picture: FILE

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has announced if the federal coalition government is re-elected they will allocate $4-million for road improvements at Mount William Road in Ararat.

