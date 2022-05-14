Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has announced if the federal coalition government is re-elected they will allocate $4-million for road improvements at Mount William Road in Ararat.
Mr Tehan said the Federal Government was working with local governments across Wannon to fund important local road improvement projects.
"The Ararat Road upgrades will make driving safer, more efficient and reduce wear and tear on vehicles," he said.
"The Morrison Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver road improvements that will make a big difference to the communities that use these roads.
"Delivering better roads with more federal funding for local roads and highways is part of my plan for Wannon."
Mr Tehan said the improved road works would support jobs in the region and provide opportunities for suppliers in the region.
"Our Government's Road upgrades in Wannon will complement our investment in the road and rail networks in the region, including vital local projects such as Prince Highway West upgrades, Warrnambool Rail Line upgrade and Dairy Supply Chain Roads," he said.
"The Morrison Government can invest in regional roads because we are delivering a strong economy, with near record low unemployment, tax cuts and a AAA credit rating."
