Where does your candidate stand on key issues?

Dan Tehan, Liberal: Solar rooftop panels. Wind farms, including offshore. Hydrogen.

Graham Garner, independent: 2030 targets "need to be reassessed". Highlighted issues with wind farms locally.

Hilary McAllister, Greens: Phase out coal and gas by 2030. Transition workers into renewable energy. Public investment in renewable energy and storage, including a publicly-owned grid and non-profit retailer. More wind and solar.

Alex Dyson, independent: Renewable energy, keeping jobs in region, electric cars.

Craige Kensen, UAP: Says Australia's climate change impacts "a drop in the ocean" compared to other countries. Highlights job losses in Portland at Keppel Prince. Says renewables have an "economic cost".

Amanda Mead, Liberal Democrats: Supports nuclear power. "End the prohibition on uranium in Australia". Wants to remove subsidies for renewables and create a free market.