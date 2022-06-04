AN application for a building permit has been submitted to Ararat Rural City Council for the use and development of a medical centre and provision of signage within Ararat.
54 Girdlestone Street, Ararat, has been proposed as the site of a Budja Budja Medical Clinic.
Description of works include security gate to be installed, access from the main road through to the two disabled access carport area.
A ramp has been proposed to be installed leading from the two disabled access carport to the front entrance.
Disabled carpark area allows enough room for wheelchair access plus car access.
Existing vegetation to be removed to allow for a pathway for staff access into the building.
The building plans consist of a GP room, treatment room, outreach room and a waiting room.
The Ararat Advertiser has contacted Budja Budja Medical Clinic for comment.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
