The Ararat Advertiser

The new $2.62m Ararat fire station, opened in 2022, has replaced the former station

May 10 2022 - 10:00pm
OPENING: from left, deputy chief fire officer Peter OKeefe, Ararat captain Daniel Ramsdell, parliamentary secretary for regional Victoria Danielle Green, board member Beth Davidson and assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd.Picture: Blair Dellemijn of Uniform Photography.

Ararat Fire Brigade's new multi-million-dollar station opened Saturday.

