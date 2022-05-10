Ararat Fire Brigade's new multi-million-dollar station opened Saturday.
The new $2.62 million fire station has replaced the former station, which stood on the same site in Tuson street for about 50 years.
Parliamentary secretary for regional Victoria Danielle Green and deputy chief officer west region Peter O'Keefe joined brigade members to celebrate the occasion.
Brigade members also contributed more than $145,000 to construction costs obtained through community fundraising.
They plan to use the funds to increase the size of communal areas, purchase an upgraded security system and to install automatic gates.
Ararat captain Daniel Ramsdell said the new station was welcomed by the brigade's 70-strong membership and would benefit the firefighters.
"The additional space means we have room for all of our trucks, and we are able to safely get in and out when responding to call-outs," he said.
"The new station comfortably houses the local command facility, and the increased office size will allow us to run two lots of training at the same time.
"I'd like to thank our brigade members and the community who've worked very hard over a number of years to raise funds for the station."
Deputy chief officer west region Peter O'Keefe said Ararat Fire Brigade was an active brigade who responded to multiple callouts in Ararat, as well as supporting agency partners within the surrounding area.
"They service an active regional centre, and their response area includes plantations and vineyards, as well as farming and natural bushland, so it's important to provide our volunteers with the best possible facilities," he said.
