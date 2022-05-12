The Ararat Advertiser

HMAS Ararat II crew exercised their last Freedom of Entry on May 7

JH
By James Halley
May 12 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOODBYE: Samuel Fiez, Cam Hooper, Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong, Inspector Jo Janes, David Martinussen and Maree Altham. Picture: James Halley.

The crew of the HMAS Ararat II exercised their Freedom of Entry to Ararat Rural City for the final time on May 7 before the boat is decommissioned in late July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.