The crew of the HMAS Ararat II exercised their Freedom of Entry to Ararat Rural City for the final time on May 7 before the boat is decommissioned in late July.
Based in Darwin, the HMAS Ararat II was commissioned on November 10 2006 and involved in border protection duties along Australia's northern coastline.
Lieutenant Commander David Martinussen said the Departing Freedom of Entry parade through Ararat meant a lot to the crew.
"It is our last chance to formally thank the city of Ararat as it has been a privilege to bear her name," he said.
"The significance of the march is a very simple, it's a piece of symbology dating back centuries."
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong and senior police officer Jo Janes participated in the ceremony, giving permission for the crew's entry.
The Freedom of Entry march started outside Marian College and concluded at the Ararat RSL.
The event was witnessed by the wider community in person on screens across town.
HMAS Ararat is one of 11 Armidale Class Patrol Boats currently in service with Navy. It primarily contributes to operations to enforce the nation's fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement.
