Crew from the HMAS Ararat II visited local students ahead on May 6 ahead of their Freedom Parade.
Students from both schools were treated to an information session about life in the Navy and had the opportunity to mingle with crew from the HMAS Ararat II.
Lieutenant Commander David Martinussen said it was a "pleasure" to visit the students and share his experiences.
"It was a great opportunity to engage with a wonderful group of school kids of varying ages," he said.
"It was nice to go answer questions about the defence force and life in general and talk to a group of young people who are maybe looking for direction on where to go in life."
The crew started their day at Ararat College at 10am where the students learnt about the various jobs available on the ship.
At 11am the students of Marian College filled their gymnasium to hear about the crews experiences with the opportunity to ask various questions.
Ararat College said the school was "privileged" to have 14 crew members from HMAS Ararat visit the school.
"It was a wonderful opportunity for students to gain an insight into life in the navy and exposure to possible career opportunities with our defence forces," she said.
