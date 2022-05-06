news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 2 $410,000 - $440,000 AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat CONTACT: Michael Fratin on 0409 184 572 INSPECT: By appointment This well presented rendered home is set in an elevated west end part of town in a quiet cul-de-sac. With all its modern updates the home will appeal to those seeking a low- maintenance option or for someone looking to set and forget an investment property. As you enter the home you will appreciate the raked ceiling and open plan living area that is kept comfortable with wood heating as well as gas heating. Looking for a new forever home this weekend? Check out the open homes in the region on our map. The new kaboodle kitchen along with new flooring gives a modern uplift with the kitchen offering good storage, electric cooking and island bench. All three bedrooms offer built-in robes and ceiling fans, the main bedroom with en-suite, while the bathroom has a shower over bath, toilet and vanity. Outside has a great covered entertainers deck with views, garden shed, double carport and powered workshop/shed all set on a low maintenance block. Phone the agent today for an appointment to view.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/58d4e7f1-bee9-485c-ad33-d624394a9ec0.JPG/r2_0_2998_1693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg