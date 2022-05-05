subscribers-only,

Ararat residents will need to pay more off their mortgage each month if the banks follow the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate rise announcement and pass it on to their consumers. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.35 per cent, in the first increase since November 2010, Despite the rise, Elders Real Estate director David Jennings said he expected "minimal impact initially" to the Ararat housing market. "The Ararat district is still very affordable," he said. "Most people who borrow money should be able to accommodate three or four rate rises very easily. "When they start getting seven, eight, nine quarter rises that's when we will start seeing people in trouble." Mr Jennings said residents should prepare for more rises in the coming months. "I think you could expect four or five rises by the end of the year, although it is still going to be pretty reasonable rates," he said. "At the top end of the Ararat market when you start getting over $600,000 that's when it starts to have a bit of an impact but the median price is around $300,000 to $340,000 so I think most people should be able to absorb that sort of a rate rise." OTHER NEWS: Mr Jennings believed residents of Ararat should be well equipped for the cash rate increase. "Most people who get a loan, the bank or the broker, actually build a little bit of room for rate increases," he said. "They allow another four or five percent in case of such circumstances as this." Mr Jennings said the surrounding regions shouldn't feel a severe impact either as the median house prices are similar to Ararat. "I think it would be very similar (to Stawell) and even going up to Horsham, although Ballarat may be different as it has a different median house price around the $500,000 to $550,000 price range so there could be some people feeling the effect there," he said. Sales consultant for Ararat Ballarat Real Estate Aidan Moar "doesn't see" the rise becoming an issue for Ararat residents. "The market especially over the last two years has become very strong, with low stock levels still occurring and high buyer levels of interest. We believe the Ararat housing market will continue to be strong," he said. "With all new home loans higher interest is built into the loans should a rate rise like this, people shouldn't have issues with the handling of rate rises this time." MORE NEWS: Mr Moar said the housing market should still be in a strong place in six months' time, despite expected continued cash rate rises. "The current rate rises are emergency rises due to the pandemic. We are now seeing that we are going back to normal pre-pandemic rates," he said. "The buying frenzy has steadied however prices across all areas of the market are still very strong." Ararat residents have already felt the inflation burden in recent months with everyday expenses such as petrol prices rising astronomically and RBA governor Mr Phillip Lowe said it comes hand in hand with the cash rate rise. "The economy has proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected," he said. "There is also evidence that wages growth is picking up. Given this, and the very low level of interest rates, it is appropriate to start the process of normalising monetary conditions." RBA governor Mr Phillip Lowe said further increases in interest rates would be necessary over the coming months. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

