subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council has introduced a more flexible rates payment option to further support the community and reduce the financial burden. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said Council is committed to reducing the financial pressure on the community through a new, flexible direct-debit payment plan. "Acknowledging the hardships many ratepayers experience due to the pandemic, Council has been exploring ways to reduce the financial pressure on our residents and businesses when it comes to paying rates," he said. "Previously, payment of rates in the form of direct debit was offered as one payment annually, quarterly with four instalments, monthly, or fortnightly payments across nine months. "We have extended the payment instalment period from nine months to twelve months, allowing residents to spread their rates payments across the year. READ MORE: "In addition, our direct debit payment option now allows ratepayers to pay their rates in smaller amounts to suit their budget, such as weekly, fortnightly, monthly, or quarterly on their desired date." Ararat Rural City Council recently moved to a new local government rating solution which has transformed the way we deliver services to our community. "Upgrading Council's property and rating management software to a new platform has given us the efficiency, stability and flexibility required to bring our processes into the future," Dr Harrison continued. "This means ratepayers can now choose how and when they'd like to make their repayments, giving residents and local businesses more flexibility when it comes to rates. We strongly encourage people to contact Council to discuss the options available to find the solution that works best for them." Ratepayers are encouraged to contact Council on 5355 0209 or email rates@ararat.vic.gov.au to discuss setting up a personalised repayment plan. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/d4838aa1-8541-42ee-93a4-4299b9c9a5de.jpg/r22_0_771_423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg