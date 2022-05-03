The league's leaders start to emerge

subscribers-only,

The second round of the Mininera and District Football League is in the books with the top contenders starting to emerge. Tatyoon, Lismore Delirium and Ararat are the only clubs left undefeated while Moyston-Willaura, Great Western and Caramut are still searching for their first win. The Ararat Eagles defeated Penshurst by 84 points in a dominant display. Ararat flew out to a 29 point lead at the first break before Penshurst would wrestle back the momentum in the second quarter to go into half-time four goals down. The Eagles would go on to blow the game out in the second half, kicking 11 goals to one, winning 36-120. Aiden Graveson kicked six goals, Naish McRoberts kicked five while Jayden Wright kicked three majors. Ben Robertson, Jackson Taurau and Adrian Reid were also named amongst the best for the Eagles. Wickliffe-Lake Bolac picked up their first win of the season against Caramut by 126 points with player-coach Sean Trevaskis kicking a game high seven goals. The Magpies won every quarter as they posted a mammoth 173 - 47 victory. Jake Smith was lethal up forward with five goals and Charles Vallance, Darcy Brice, Mat Kent and Lachlan Staig also influential for the Magpies. Tatyoon continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable 44 point victory over Glenthompson Dunkeld. The Hawks got off to a fast start, creating a 31 point buffer at quarter time and would keep their lead for the remainder of the match. Ben Clay was the most potent up forward with five goals, Anthony Rosato kicked three while Kieran Collins also kicked two goals. William Henderson, Sam Cronin, Mathew Smith, Joel McNaughton and Andrew Maconachie were named as the sides best players alongside Rosato. S.M.W Rovers enjoyed an 84 point victory over Great Western with player-coach David Box leading from the front with four goals. The two sides contested a fairly even first half with the Rovers heading into the main break four goals ahead. Any chance of a Lions comeback was squashed as S.M.W would pile on 10 goals to one in the second half to run away 116-21 winners. Moyston-Willaura suffered their second straight loss for the season to Hawkesdale Macarthur by 82 points. Sam Parker and Jayden White-Powell both kicked three goals in defeat, while Ned Bohner, Luke Walker, Patrick Frawley, Samuel Pilgrim and Zak Varley were named the best players. To finish the round Lismore Derrinallum defeated Woorndoo Mortlake by 33 points. After the first two rounds of the Mininera and District Netball Association Tatyoon are sitting on top of the ladder with Hawkesdale Macarthur and Lismore Derrinallum joining them as the only teams left undefeated. The Ararat Eagles kicked off the round with a 52-34 victory over the S.M.W Rovers. Kiara Pitcher and Abby Hull were named the best players for the Eagles, while Annie Fraser and Taylah Fisher were the most influential for the Rovers. Tatyoon demolished Great Western 17-74 with Grace Astbury (36 goals) and Maggie Astbury (34 goals) unstoppable in the attacking third. Chloe Graham was named best for Great Western and Amelia Rundle dominated for the Hawks. Lismore Derrinallum defeated Moyston Willaura 41-26 with Anita Burchall scoring a game high 31 goals. Steff Cox (Lismore Derrinallum) and Kate Keilar (Moyston-Willaura) were named the best players for the match. To finish the round Woorndoo Mortlake defeated Caramut 53-30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/cedb6659-9e6f-4dc0-b6ef-2c0dcf558eb4.jpg/r0_17_1024_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg