subscribers-only,

The Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre is set to reopen its doors to the public once again on June 2. The heritage centre closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 since society has opened back up the Friends of Gum San have been busy recruiting new members to ensure a smooth re-opening for the beloved Ararat site. Friends of Gum San president Henry Gunstone said he was delighted the heritage centre would be re-opening to the public. "Gum San needs to keep going, this place is very important to Ararat," he said. "The Chinese miners are our history, it's our heritage." MORE NEWS: Mr Gunstone said the dedicated volunteers of the Friends of Gum San have been hard at work. "We just need to clean the place up," he said. "We still need to get the gold tank done, it's the only thing that is outstanding now. "It has been a lot of work, but we're nearly ready to open." Gum San tells the history of Ararat's birth, the only city in Australia to be founded by Chinese and brings to life the 19th century struggle of the immigrant Chinese miners and their difficulties on the Victorian Goldfields. The Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre provides a snapshot of Chinese culture from the 1800s through to the modern day. The centre was opened in April 2001 and is owned and operated by Ararat Rural City Council in conjunction with the Friends of Gum San. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b4e06061-a689-4caa-9a92-56cc1018f123.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg