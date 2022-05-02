sport, local-sport,

It wasn't clean, it wasn't pretty but Dimboola are back on the winners list with a stirring win over Horsham at City Oval on Saturday afternoon. Roos senior coach Justin Beugelaar said he was "relieved" to have a win in the bank after the club's tumultuous start to the season. "It's been a long off-season, a long few weeks... for the boys to be rewarded with a win like that I couldn't be prouder in the end," Beugelaar said. The Roos were made to work hard for the win, with the team's inaccuracy allowing the Demons to head into the main break with a narrow, 4-point lead. However Beugelaar's men rallied and piled on six goals to one in the third term. "We know our own ability and the way we play our footy (that) we're good enough to beat any side," Beugelaar said. "We've just got to go back to the basics and do what we do best and play our football. "If we do that, we'll match it with any side." The team's close loss to minor-premiers Minyip-Murtoa had given the side confidence, despite not taking home the four points, according to Beugelaar. "They've been the absolute measuring pole for the last few years," Beugelaar said. "We know we're good enough, we just have to make sure we play a consistent four quarters of footy." In a performance that showed the side's resilience, Dimboola endured a final term fightback from the Demons, who kicked five goals to two. Addressing his side during the final break, Beugulaar set the stage for a reset. "Our season starts today," he said. Beugelaar had nothing but praise for Horsham, who fought hard all day. "Beating Horsham in Horsham is no easy feat, they're a good side, they've got some really good players," he said, noting the win was a team effort. "I was ultra-impressed with Tommy O'Dwyer's game up forward; a young kid who just wants to learn and wants to be better; I was really proud of what he did today." the veteran Roo said. Beugelaar also lauded his side's defenders and young guns. "Jacko O'Neil, our captain, was absolutely unreal on Rhona Conboy down there... but at the end of the day I'm just proud of the whole team and the effort we put in on the park." "We've got a great core of young kids coming through... from a Dimboola perspective the looks bright." In the short term, the win is a solid first step for the club this season. "Today is the start of our season, there were some good signs last season but at the end of the day we didn't get the points."

