Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 1 SALE: By fixed date on May 2 @ 12 noon $520,000 - $570,000 LAND: 2.33acres AGENCY: Ray White Ararat CONTACT: Adam Walker on 0417 105 012 Set in a beautiful 2.33 acre bush setting with spectacular views of the Grampians National Park, you're just a short drive to renowned wineries and Lake Fyans. The renovated brick family home has modern open-plan living, tastefully renovated kitchen with an island bench/ breakfast bar, electric cooking, dishwasher and large walk in pantry. There are large picture windows, a cosy wood heater and split system in the lounge. The family home has three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide on the map. From the dining area you can access the entertaining deck where you are sure to enjoy your morning coffee or a glass of wine in the evening. Outdoors there are two large tanks and great shedding that includes a carport, large workshop/shed with an open bay section and an old timber shed which, with some work, could provide extra storage as well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/a2d14dae-fb2f-4cac-890d-a6c8f63794ba.jpg/r0_224_3000_1919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg