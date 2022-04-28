newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

YEARS of hard work were rewarded on Sunday when the Dobie War Memorial Committee unveiled its new memorial to district soldiers. The memorial stone sits proudly at Dobie Highway Park and replaces Dobie's Avenue of Honour, which has been impacted by the duplication of the Western Highway. The stone features the names of 24 soldiers from the Dobie area who served in World War I while an impressive entrance sign crafted by committee member Bob Albert from stone directs visitors to the memorial. Committee president Roger Louder paid homage to his small band of committee members for their hard work in clearing the site and building the memorial on a tight budget. READ MORE: "When we found out the Avenue of Honour was going to be impacted by the highway duplication, a small band of locals stepped forward to form a committee to look at alternatives for a new memorial," Mr Louder told the crowd at Sunday's unveiling service. "Since then they have worked hard to produce this new memorial with generous help from members of the community." The memorial was built on a tight budget of $7000. Pacific Hydro donated $6000 to the project and Ararat RSL $1000. The original Avenue of Honour was unveiled on August 12, 1919, by Arthur Richardson, president of the Dobie Soldiers' Honour Avenue Committee, to remember the men from the Dobie School and the district who served during World War 1. The memorial stone features the family names of those 24 soldiers: Austin, Axtell, Bates, Brooks, Ching, Clark, Cleary, Cluff, Cooper, Davidson, Davis, Feasey, Harrison, Hurstfield, Le Conti, Neale, Paterson, Richardson, Salt, Searle, Thomas, Wicks and Wilde. Arthur Richardson's descendants John Richardson and his grandson Jack, from Gorrinn, unveiled the new memorial on Sunday, watched on by family members of many of the men listed on the memorial. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/d60c508c-86af-4d7a-8ca4-14b5031544b4.jpeg/r0_118_2319_1428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg