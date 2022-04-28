newsletters, weekly-wrap-list,

THE memory of an iconic Ararat community man was honoured this week thanks to the combined effort of Ararat Legacy, AME Systems and the Australian Government. A 'seat of reflection' was officially unveiled at the Ararat Legacy Memorial Garden in memory of the late-Peter Carthew AM on Tuesday by member for Wannon, Dan Tehan, Ararat Legacy President Christine Doak and AME Systems Managing Director Nick Carthew. Mr Carthew said as the AME Systems founder and managing director, Peter Carthew had amazing success, but not for the traditional reasons one would think. "Pete, as he was fondly known, built and fostered a culture, a family of people that cared for each other and the community. It's a "vibe" business from across the globe are envious to recreate," he said. ELECTION 2022: Greater Ararat Business Network hosts Wannon candidates forum "Whilst today, the AME Management Team is refining Pete's culture as we grow; his way is at our foundation. AME Systems is Pete's legacy, one in which I am very proud to be its custodian. "As a community leader, I believe not much more needs to be said; an AM says it all. I would like, however, to highlight Pete's commitment to Legacy and his endless desire to give back to the families of those who gave of themselves. "Today sees AME Systems with an affiliation of some four decades. "This commitment was cemented in 2004 with the opening of Legacy House, then located in the south end of our main building, where it stayed until 2016, when a new stand-alone building was opened. SPORT: Rats footballers lead the pack, netballers face Saints after week off "This great space is shared with Legacy and other community groups. "Also, in 2016, the Legacy Memorial Gardens commenced, with a massive effort from many community volunteers, including Legacy, Landcare, the Laurel Clubs and AME Systems, who joined forces to build this beautiful space. "Another of Pete's legacies we are very proud to continue." Ms Doak said the late-Mr Carthew was a passionate man, and one of his passions was Legacy, in particular Ararat Legacy. "He was a caring and dedicated Legatee to his widows and his fellow Legatees and during his 23 years as a Legatee Peter took on various positions with the Club and was President in 2002-2003," she said. "In 2004, Peter established the original Ararat Legacy House within the AME building, which was dedicated by the then Governor of Victoria, John Landy. "It is through the further generosity of Peter and the Carthew family that Ararat Legacy has been the beneficiary of its current home in Legacy House, also dedicated in 2016 by Dan Tehan, and this beautiful memorial garden. "The bird baths installed in the garden and which complement this space for Reflection, recognise our Laurel Clubs in Stawell and Ararat and we thank them for their generous contribution to the establishment and care of this garden." READ MORE: Toner's Rebels go undefeated at Vline Cup Mr Tehan said he was honoured to unveil the seat in memory of the late-Mr Carthew AM. "Ararat Legacy Club is a wonderful community organisation that helps build community spirit, whilst providing care, guidance, and encouragement to the families of those servicemen and servicewomen who have fallen or are seriously injured," Mr Tehan said. "The installation of the 'seat of reflection' is a testament to the Carthew family and their 'generosity of spirit' towards the Ararat community." The Member for Wannon added that the Stronger Communities Programme provided $2500 to purchase and install the 'seat of reflection'. "The Stronger Communities Programme supports the Australian Government's commitment to helping deliver social benefits in communities across Australia," he said. "The programme funds small capital projects that improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant and viable communities." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/3f04a5ab-5ebf-40cb-a216-dc5cd3aba599.JPG/r0_446_6960_4378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg