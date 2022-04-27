sport, local-sport,

The undefeated Ararat Rats senior footballers sit in first place on the Wimmera Football Netball League ladder after their round two win over Nhill. The Rats triumphed 144-25 over the Tigers to continue their blistering start to the season, after they defeated Stawell in round one. READ MORE: Against the Tigers Rats' Ben Taylor and Tom Mills were at the forefront of the victory and were named as the Rats' best two players. Mills was prolific in front of goal slotting nine goals for his side. Ararat face the Horsham Saints in round three at Coughlin Park, in what shapes as a good test for the side. Victory against the winless Saints won't come easy and the youthful Saints will no doubt be hungry for their first win. The Saints two losses have come against Minyip-Murtoa in round one and the Horsham Demons in their annual ANZAC Day clash. The Rats have the wood over the Saints in recent times, having won both of their close-contests in 2021. The first match they played was in round six when the Rats emerged victorious by seven points, while in round 15 they played again and the Rats won by 13 points. In the A Grade netball Ararat - fresh off a round's break - do battle with the Saints .at Coughlin Park. The Rats didn't feature in round two as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade netball side in 2022. The Saints will provide a good challenge for the Rats - who defeated Stawell in their round one Good Friday clash. The Saints record stands at 1-1 after a win against Minyip-Murtoa before going down to the Horsham Demons in their ANZAC Day clash. Unfortunately the Ararat Advertiser currently does not have access to the full WFNL netball results, so can't provide as great of an insight as we have done in previous years. We are hoping to see this resolved soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/08723316-7a04-4261-a22c-9c759ed8d4bd.jpg/r1_210_2553_1652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg