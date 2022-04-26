New retaining wall installed in Pomonal Garden

Jane's Garden is set to thrive with the installation of a new retaining wall by Council's Parks and Gardens crew to further enhance our local towns. Ararat Rural City Council Deputy CEO Julie Cronin said she was thrilled with the streetscape improvement near the Pomonal General Store. "Consistent with the Pomonal Community Action Plan 2020-2025, the upgrade for a new retaining wall in Jane's Garden resulted in a more beautiful, improved, and safer attraction in the centre of Pomonal," Ms Cronin said. "Council recognises that retaining walls in gardens can look aesthetically pleasing and be practical in maintaining the health of the soil. "The project is a great example of effective community-council partnership in creating more positive outcomes for smaller towns across the municipality." READ MORE: Pomonal Progress Association Coordinator Jill Miller appreciates the works carried out by Council crews on Jane's Garden. "Jane Williams was a Pomonal resident who, together with her husband, Phil Williams, grew many local plants, grasses, trees and shrubs. It was only natural to name the garden after her given her passion to revegetate broken bush lands with mixed plantings," Ms Miller said. "The plants found in Jane's Garden are indigenous to the Grampians region and planted by a local group, the Australian Plant Society Grampians branch. "Recently, we found it was difficult to keep soil and mulch on the garden beds and the work carried out to edge the garden has made a huge difference. "The work carried out by Ararat Rural City Council, whilst very practical, is also very attractive and well done, fitting well with the ideal of the garden." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

