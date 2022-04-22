news, property,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 3 Carparks 2 $890,000 - $960,000 AGENCY: AraratBallarat Real Estate CONTACT: Aidan Moar on 0458 579 328 or Koby Stewart on 0402 891 159 INSPECT: By appointment With a 7000 square metre allotment, this impressive property has all the space you could want. The stunning iron lattice double doors welcome you into this beautiful light filled property, with its high ceilings and quality flooring. The main bedroom has a huge ensuite with double vanity and walk-in wardrobe. A centrally located kitchen and dining room allows for great entertainment with guests. Looking for new home this weekend? Check out our open homes guide here. There is luxurious under-floor heating, a Daikin ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling system, and a built-on wood fire in the living room. A verandah wraps the entire house, and there is a beautiful outdoor alfresco overlooking the established landscaped gardens. An extra-large swimming pool with adjoining pool shed and a shed with mezzanine storage are the key features outside. You don't want to miss this incredible lifestyle opportunity, so call the agents today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/287e3756-b519-46df-b2b2-0d1f6b12b16d.jpeg/r294_0_4202_2208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg