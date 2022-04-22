sport, local-sport,

Stawell's Easter Lindsay Kent Memorial Fun Run returned to its - original location - Stawell Racecourse - for the 39th year on Sunday. Numbers were up on the previous two editions of the event. READ MORE: Many supporters and families of runners that participate at the Gift love to attend this event, just to say "I ran at Stawell over the Gift carnival". It was great to see all the parents running alongside their children, many beating their parents across the line. The course was in pristine condition for its return. First across the line in the three kilometre event was 14 year old James Kennedy, in a time of 11mins 57sec. First girl across the line, only one minute behind was speedy 11-year-old Molly Bremner. Keith Noden Presented both Boys and girls sashes. For the five kilometre event Jack Davies was the first male in 17 minutess 08 seconds, with the first female only two minutes behind in Charlotte Wilson. Wilson had the joy in winning for the third year. She loves coming to this event year after year, but this year was special. The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club draws the beloved random sash yearly, donated by Advanced Bricks and Pavers. Jade Groves proudly won the random sash, she had beaten her mother across the line in the 3km event. Thanks to all participants and Club members for helping to put this well-run event on. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

