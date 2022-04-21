subscribers-only,

GRAMPIAN Ford will have a new dealer principal after Anthony Kevric took a shine to the town of Ararat and has taken on the long-standing car yard. An opportunity came up for Geelong-based Mr Kevric as Geoff Faneco and Gary Hargreaves were looking to sell the business and retire. Mr Kevric said he has been part of country dealerships throughout his career and enjoyed what country towns had to offer. "I'm looking forward to supplying cars and servicing customers' needs in Ararat," he said. "There aren't many car yards in Ararat, given the population. "There is a lot of growth happening in Ararat and surrounding areas. You can see in the last few months the growth as well." Mr Kevric said Mr Faneco and Mr Hargreaves would be staying on at the dealership for a period of time on an at needs basis. "It's going to be a nice transition," he said. "I've been in the industry since I finished high school when I was awarded an opportunity at a dealership in Geelong. "I spent a lot of time there. I've transitioned roles from a courtesy driver through to service advising, service management, fixed operations and now to dealer principal in Ararat. "I've had an interest in cars all my life. To work with them and alongside my passion for customer service - that's a big part of servicing cars or selling cars." Mr Kevric said one of the satisfying parts of the industry was watching people drive away with their new purchases. "It doesn't matter what kind of car it is, or how expensive it is," he said. "It can be a purchase of their first car or purchase of their 20th brand new car - it is a big purchase from anyone in any position. "I get the most satisfaction out of employing young apprentices and staff members coming out of school - mirroring what I've done in the industry and making a career out of it." The automotive industry has changed immensely and at a rapid rate with technology playing a big part in those changes. "This isn't just in the product that we sell but also in the equipment that we have as well and the way we use online resources," Mr Kevric said. "Lots of software updates on all cars - that's probably the biggest thing we've seen over the years. "The support and involvement through the manufacturer to their dealers has only grown over the years. That's assistance is there when we need it and we're grateful for that as well." Mr Kevric said he welcomed anyone to introduce themselves if they see him in the Ararat region. "I'm eager to meet people and learn more about the town so I encourage everyone to come and say hello," he said. Grampian Ford will open with Mr Kevric as dealer principal on Tuesday April 26 and until then it's business as usual for the business.

