A Wannon election candidate has dismissed claims against her party by a disgruntled staffer despite their "great working relationship". Liberal Democrats Party candidate Amanda Mead said she had never encountered allegations by former colleague Kirsty O'Sullivan of party donation misuse, nepotism and sexism. The claims were made by Ms O'Sullivan in a resignation letter sent from the Liberal Democrats' official email to more than 40,000 party subscribers. Ms O'Sullivan was an administration and communications officer for the party. She was also the host of the Liberal Democrats' podcast Liberty Chat. Ms Mead refuted Ms O'Sullivan's claims and said she had not seen any bullying or sexism during her time with the Liberal Democrats Party. SPORT: Ararat Eagles netballers look to improve on season 2021 She attributed Ms O'Sullivan's fund misuse accusation to differences of opinion about the party's high court challenge against changing its name. "Kirsty's claims of donation misuse seem to be disagreements about decisions rather than any claim of misappropriation," she said. "The party's finances are independently audited, as far as I know they are rock solid." Ms Mead said she did not think her party had a problem with women and its growth in recent years included "hundreds of women". SPORT: Great Western have seen high numbers a training on the netball court "Since I joined the Liberal Democrats I have felt welcomed and supported, both as a member and now as a candidate," she said. "All of our female candidates including myself have been chosen on merit, and I would expect nothing less." Ms Mead said although the allegations by Ms O'Sullivan were not specific enough to warrant an investigation, the party was "always working on improving (its) culture". "Due to the rapid growth the Liberal Democrats have had in recent times we have experienced a few growing pains," she said. "When I have raised any issues or concerns with the party they have always been heard and acted on appropriately." For Ms Mead, the Liberal Democrats' support was evident in its investment in regional campaigns and in her as a regional candidate. "(Party members) have been helping me with issues specific to regional areas and the party has also been facilitating us working on them," Ms Mead said. Given their close professional relationship, Ms Mead said the fallout between Ms O'Sullivan and the party was unfortunate but stressed her focus needed to be on the upcoming federal election. "While I'm disappointed in the way things ended with the party, my priority is the campaign and helping my community," she said.

