Conditions could not have been better for day one of the 2022 Stawell Gift, as more than 1000 fans flocked to Central Park to see some of the quickest athletes in Australia. There were plenty of big names strutting their stuff across both the Stawell and Women's Gift - including the likes of Jack Hale, Jake Doran, Bree Masters, Torrie Lewis and Chad Perris. READ MORE: Across 13 heats in the Women's Gift there were some impressive times, however it was Danielle Shaw and Carla Bull who qualified for the semi-finals the fastest. The pair both clocked a blistering time of 13.64 seconds - Shaw in the first heat and Bull in the third. Shaw who hails from Ringwood North had a handicap of 5.5 metres, while Bull from Parkwood had a six metre advantage. Reigning champion Hayley Orman finished second in her heat (five) behind Moorabbin's Olivia May who finished the race in 14 seconds flat. In the Stawell Gift (men's) it was the first two heats that provided the two quickest winning times of the day. Hamish Lindstrom from Vaucluse in NSW, finished with an electrifying time of 12.05 seconds to blow away the competition and claim top-spot. In the second heat it was Harrison Kerr from Park Orchards who topped his race, clocking in just behind Lindstrom with a time of 12.09 seconds. Amazingly Kerr looked as though he still had plenty in the tank as he strode over the line, which will no doubt give him confidence ahead of the semi-finals. Lindstrom's handicap was 7.75 metres, while Kerr's was 9.25 metres. The semi finals and finals of the Women's Gift and the Stawell Gift will be run on Monday. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

