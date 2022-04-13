subscribers-only,

The Grampians is set to receive national coverage as it will appear on Network 10's 'The Living Room' this Friday night. The episode featuring the Grampians is set to air at 7:30pm, with the segment supported by Visit Victoria. Visit Victoria chief executive Brendan McClements encouraged residents to make the trip to the Grampians and enjoy all it has to offer. "With the recent opening of the Grampians Peaks Trail and the wine region's 2022 vintage coming to a close, it's the perfect time for a trip to the Grampians to take in the breathtaking landscapes and epicurean delights," he said. "There's so much on offer in our own backyard and travelling locally really helps Victoria's tourism businesses." OTHER NEWS: The filming of the segment occurred when Network 10's Dr Chris Brown and Miguel Maestre visited the region back in November 2021. The pair tackled the wilderness of the Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park's Signal Peak and cooked up a storm in the gardens of Royal Mail Hotel in Dunkeld. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/8dd594e4-efe0-4082-8b34-3cebc16b9bbd.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg