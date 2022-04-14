subscribers-only,

Victoria Police are urging residents and visitors to take care on the roads this Easter period. Over the upcoming festive period the Victoria Police will be focusing on impaired driving. Grampians Highway Patrol Sergeant Shaun Allen said the region's officers would be focusing impaired driving which has been "creeping in" to society. OTHER NEWS: "We did have a fairly heavy run of drug driving, although now we are starting to get just a few more drink drivers," he said. "Every member rostered regardless of what unit they are working in is going to be tasked to the operation, everyone is going to be responsible for it." Sergeant Shaun Allen explained 'operation compass' would be implemented across two phases. The first stage starts Thursday April 14 to Monday April 18 (Easter) and the second phase lasts from April 22nd to April 25th (ANZAC week). Over the two phases Police officers will be out in force across high risk areas across the region. "In Ararat we are going to be closely looking at the high tourist location of Halls Gap and the secondary roads to and from," Sergeant Shaun Allen explained. The Victoria Police have planned to use TAC and VicRoads mobile billboards to display messages to the community over these times.

