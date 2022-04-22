sport, local-sport,

Wickliffe-Lake Bolac will be hoping for an A Grade finals berth in season 2022. In 2021 Wickliffe-Lake Bolac finished sixth on the A Grade ladder with six wins from 11 matches, while the C Grade side finished 10th with one for the season. The Magpies have appointed Victoria Black and Georgia Parker as co-coaches this season of the A Grade side. READ MORE: Star player Amy Jackson polled 13 votes in last season's A Grade league best and fairest, finishing in equal fourth place. The Mininera and District Netball Association kicks off on April 23 and is set to last 16 rounds with the Grand Final set for Saturday September 10. Wickliffe-Lake Bolac will be confident of notching a win in round one against 2021 bottom placed side Caramut. In round two the Magpies are set to face a tougher task, coming up against the second placed Glenthompson-Dunkeld. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

