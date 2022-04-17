sport, local-sport,

The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club saw a surprising winner at the 5000m Handicap at Stawell on April 10. Jess Hunt triumphed over experienced runner Peter Gibson by five seconds in her first competitive run. With 500 metres to go Hunt and Gibson passed Nicki Blackie who had a steady pace across the race, ultimately finishing third. OTHER NEWS: Gabe Tonks showed his potential again after a delayed start the previous race, to finish the fastest runner on course with Tessa Thompson the fastest female. Timekeepers Gail and Julie were kept busy with the majority of runners finishing within a two-minute span. The next event on the SACCC calendar is the 39th Lindsay Kent Memorial Fun Run event is set to be held on Easter Sunday. The cost of entry is $20 for adults and $10 for under 16s at start time is 9am. For further information check out the SACCC website or Facebook page. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

