subscribers-only,

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Gallie is bringing Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book to Ararat Town Hall on Wednesday, April 27. The stage show will make the audience feel like they are visiting an Irish bar without having to leave their hometown. Gallie said the music would be "world-class" and a night not to be missed. "We are bringing a whole different country's culture to Ararat and they will really enjoy it," he said. "I am going to get them crying, laughing and stomping their feet. "In between the songs there will be stories and snippets from Irish history, there will be something for everyone to enjoy." MORE NEWS: Despite growing up in Ireland and calling NSW home, Gallie said Ararat was very close to his heart. "I was in Austria and I saw this beautiful thing fly by on a snowboard," he said. "I chased her down the mountain to get her number; that was 23 years ago, and we now have two kids. "It turned out she was from Ararat, so I go to Ararat all the time now. "Ararat was the first place I went to when I landed in Australia, so it is a pretty special place to me." Over the last two years, Gallie has kept himself busy while not being able to perform, although he can't wait to return to the stage on April 27. "Not being able to perform was definitely a shock to the system," he said. "I went from a regular wage every week to, I think, doing eight gigs in two years. "I'm not one to sit around and wait, so during the lockdown, I went to University and studied Visual Arts because I am a painter as well. "Although it is great now that the world seems to be opening back up again and I encourage everyone in Ararat to come out and support my first gig back." Growing up in Ireland, Gallie said he was immersed in music from a young age. "In Ireland there is music everywhere and everybody plays, when we were kids it was all we did," he said. "We used to meet up in somebody's shed and just play music. "There are only three ways out of Dublin. There is boxing, football or music. "I wasn't much of a fighter and I was brutal at football so the only chance left I had was music." OTHER NEWS: A career highlight for Gaillie was playing a sold-out 1000 seat show in Brazil in 2020. "I got invited to do a festival and they told me they'd have an orchestra for me," he said. "I thought they would have a couple of fiddles and a cello, maybe. "They drove me to the rehearsal space and I walked into this massive room with a 46 piece orchestra and a conductor, it was so surreal, it was just amazing." Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book stage show is coming to Ararat Town Hall on April 27 and is sponsored by Ararat Rural City Council and Ararat Live. "We want to thank them for helping us out with the event and we look forward to the people of Ararat experiencing some Irish culture," Gallie said. "Ararat's a great town with great people, I can't wait to be out there." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/cfaab5ab-6fad-4b65-b7da-1020dc303e9a.jpg/r0_99_2048_1256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg