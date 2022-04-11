sport, local-sport,

The Ararat Rats have silverware on the agenda heading into season 2022. The Rats finished sixth in A Grade, second in B Grade and seventh in C Grade in 2021. Head coach Lauren Armstrong said the club is expects "big things" ahead of the upcoming season. READ MORE: "To say that finals are in sight of each of the three grades is more than a goal, it should be a reality," she said. Armstrong anticipates the A Grade side is set to drastically improve in 2022. "We are really hoping to improve on the A Grade and go a lot further this year," she said. "With the lineup we have got, we are aiming high. "I would definitely want to see us in the top five even just that little bit higher if we can." Armstrong said she looked forward to seeing the partnership with co-head coach Rebecca Skrabl blossom throughout the season. "This is obviously the first year we have done joint coaching and it is working really well so far," she said. "I am really excited to work with Skrabs this year and we should be in for a really successful enjoyable year." Armstrong said the combination of A Grade newcomer Hayley Thomas and reigning best under 21 award winner Racquel Scott would be a sight to behold this season. "Hayley has stepped up so she will be very exciting to watch," she said. "Hayley plays a little bit of a similar game to Racquel, she is really good at turning over the ball and reading the play. "I think they will work really well together this year." Armstrong expected Jess Taylor to once again lead the way for the Rats this season through the midcourt. "She will be another game changer because the direction she gives the girls on the court and feeding into the ring, she is just unstoppable," she said. Coaches: A + B Grade: Lauren Armstrong, Rebecca Skrabl C Grade : Bianca Kettle Junior coaches: Ins: Hayley Holmes, Jess Taylor, Rita Dyer, Danieka Clayton, Arabelle Hitchcock, Lauren Harvey, Georgia Anderson, Louisa Cavanagh Outs: Hannah McLean, Brooke Williamson

