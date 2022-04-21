subscribers-only,

After a long seven months the wait is nearly over, the Mininera and District Football Netball League returns on April 23. The football season will kick-off with a blockbuster round one, with 2021 second placed Tatyoon set to take on fourth placed Glenthompson Dunkeld. Tatyoon are optimistic they can go one step further after finishing second in the abandoned 2021 season under new coach Zac Tunbridge. Since announcing Tunbridge as new head senior in late 2021 the club have acquired the services of Jay and Sam Anderson, Anthony Rosato, Tom Quick, Mitch Cronin and have the luxury of having Kieran Collins commit full time to the club. The Ararat Eagles will be hoping to get off to a positive start against Penshurst in round one. After having a club-defining finals berth be taken away from them due to the pandemic, the Ararat Eagles are determined to reach the final five for the second successive season. In a massive coup for the club, Brady Miller, Josh Hustler, Nick Dunford and Mitch Laundy join from fellow Mininera side Great Western to help bolster the already impressive lineup. The S.M.W Rovers will host Great Western in an intriguing match up with the Rovers looking to sky rocket up the ladder and the Lions hoping to prove they belong in the top echelon of Mininera sides. Club stalwart Matt Delzotto has assumed the reins as senior coach of Great Western and he will be joined by a host of off-season recruits. Ex-AFL player Nathan Djerrkura will be joined by Will Clark, Renn Lovitt, Ray Smith, Nathan Cocks, Will Hetherington and Tim Barton for their first seasons in Lions colours. New coach David Box has set expectations high at the Rovers with Joel Downie, Lachy Barnett, Max Cook and Nathan Atchison also joining the club in their bid to return to the top five. Moyston-Willaura will take on Hawkesdale Macarthur at home in a big test for the young Pumas outfit. Moyston-Willaura finished eighth last season and after losing some key players they are looking to get games into their young core in 2022. Aiden Lee will coach the Pumas for the first time this season, with Will and Darren Pederson, Luke Stevens, Zac Varley and Alex Close all joining him at the club. To round out round one, Woorndoo Mortlake host Lismore-Derrinallum and Wickliffe-Lake Bolac play Caramut in Bolac.

