The Upper Hopkins Land Management Group hosted a sold out Garden Day event on April 6. Matthew Evans, The Gourmet Farmer of Fat Pig Farm was in attendance to give a presentation on the importance of soil health. Landcare Facilitator, Dr. Ayesha Burdett said the land care group realised soil health "started at home". "If we are growing good healthy food at home then we are probably growing good healthy soil as well," she said. "There are a lot of broadacre farmers in the region so we are really interested in soil health and how to better educate our farmers." Matthew Evans said it was "really heart-warming" to see so many people, especially young people interested in farming. "It is great that people are interested in gardening and growing on a bigger scale as well," he said. "It is interesting how some farmers wouldn't do something in their home garden that they might do in their paddocks. "I think as they learn more about soil health they will ask themselves if there is a better way to take care of the big patch of soil in my care." The event started at Balancing Rock Farm, a well-managed home garden where participants were shown hands-on demonstrations of composting, orcharding, worm-farming and developing a vegetable garden. The Upper Hopkins Land Management Group next event is scheduled for April 26 and is a introduction to soils event with guru David Hardwick. For more information, visit the Upper Hopkins Land Management Group Facebook Page.

