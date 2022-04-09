subscribers-only,

Jim Leithhead is opening up his private museum once again in Pomonal on Good Friday to help raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday appeal. The collection will be on show from 10am until 3pm with his collection of cars and memorabilia a sight to behold. Mr Leithhead said the event will be a "great day for a great cause". "This is the third time we are running this event and every time it has been a success," he said. After last year's success, there will be a Show and Shine of classic cars at the event. "Everyone is encouraged to bring their classic cars and bikes along for display with awards for various categories to be handed out at 2pm," Mr Leithhead said. OTHER NEWS: "We had about 250 classic cars come to the show and shine last year, hopefully they will all come back." Mr Leithhead said he chose to raise money for the Good Friday appeal as it was close to his heart. "We are quite passionate about the children's hospital because I had a sister who had Leukemia and she spent a lot of time at the children's hospital," he said. "You can't get a better cause." The event raised $40,000 last year and Mr Leithhead was hoping to better the total this year. "We would be happy with the same as last year, although it would be nice to raise more," he said. Mr Leithhead said he was very proud of his collection which has taken over 15 year to collate. "The white Continental belonged to Elvis in 1956 when he first hit the big time," he said. "There are some really cool items, I can't wait for people to see." There will be a BBQ and coffee van on site and Mr Leithhead encourages visitors to bring food and a picnic rug to enjoy the grounds while being entertained by live music. The address is 254 Tunnel Road and call Jim on 0419 866 920 for any enquiries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/5e1672ed-4c5f-4985-bf71-876dc7846b6b.jpg/r0_280_4032_2558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg