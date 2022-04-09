subscribers-only,

The Maroona Wind Farm Community Fund has awarded funding to two local groups for projects that support the community. The community fund is an annual payment from the Maroona Wind Farm which ensures that the entire Maroona community benefits from the wind farm. The Maroona Recreation Reserve Committee (MRRC) received funding to outfit the Recreation Reserve building with a water tank to ensure water supply for events throughout the year. MRRC also received funding to upgrade lighting in the building to replace fluorescent light tubes with energy-efficient LED lights. OTHER NEWS: The Maroona Primary School received funding to purchase supplies to construct wicking beds as part of the school's gardening program. Previous projects supported by the MWF Community Fund include improving the track and facilities at Lake Buninjon, replacing blinds at the Maroona Recreation Reserve and purchasing glass display cabinets to showcase local history memorabilia. Community groups within a 10km radius of Maroona are permitted to apply for funding to support projects that benefit the Maroona community, with a focus on sustainability. The next round of funding from the Wind Farm will be available early in 2023. To stay updated, look for Maroona Wind Farm Community Fund on Facebook, or contact Upper Hopkins Land Management Group Facilitator, Ayesha Burdett (facilitator@UpperHopkins.org.au).

