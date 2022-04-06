subscribers-only,

UPDATE, Wednesday 2pm: Australian Communications and Media Authority followed up the the query regarding TV reception issues around Ararat and Stawell on Tuesday. A spokesperson for ACMA said the organisation contacted the broadcaster responsible for the provision of TV services in the Ballarat area to confirm the status of the transmission services in that area. "The broadcasters advised the ACMA that the Ballarat transmission site, providing services around Ballarat, including Stawell and Ararat, experienced an unplanned outage due to power supply problems at the site," they said. "The outage affected all TV services transmitted from the Ballarat transmission site from approximately 10:30 am to 1:45 pm today (Tuesday). "All services have been restored and the transmission site has been now operating normally." EARLIER, Tuesday noon: A NUMBER of residents in western Victoria have reported free-to-air TV outages on Tuesday morning. As lunch time neared and those cuppas would be warm, many people would be left perplexed after sitting down to catch up on their daily dose of Dr Phil or Days of Our Lives. The Ararat Advertiser has connected the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications who advised the enquiry sits under the Australian Communications and Media Authority. On ACMA's website, there was a section for location specific TV reception issues. It states that Halls Gap is an area it has investigated and resolved. The Ararat Advertiser is still awaiting a formal response - hopefully in time to catch Flights from Hell: caught on camera. More to come. OTHER NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/805e72ab-98ed-4924-9d9a-ed046719beb1.jpg/r4_180_1916_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg