subscribers-only,

Works are underway for a new promotional notice board at Green Hill Lake. In November 2021, Pacific Hydro funded $38,000 worth of community led projects as part of the 2021 Ararat Sustainable Communities Fund with the promotional noticeboard one of six successful projects. The Green Hill Lake Development Committee president Gwenda Allgood said the noticeboard would be "a great tool" for the town. "We are really looking forward to seeing the noticeboard up," she said. "A lot of people from Melbourne when they come to visit the lake don't realise Ararat is just over the hill. "It is big enough that when they drive in they can see what is going on and we will keep it updated." OTHER NEWS: Mrs Allgood said she was excited to be showcasing what Ararat has to offer on the noticeboard. "We thought if we get the grant we can do it properly and that is another thing we can tick off the list," she said. "One of the things we are very proud of is the wildlife that is around here, the birds are just phenomenal. "There are all sorts of animals that we can put on the noticeboard for people to keep an eye out for. "Whether it is the Jailhouse Rock Festival, The Golden Gateway Festival or whatever is on at the time we will put it on the noticeboard to try and get people to come visit our town." The notice board is being made by Luke Preston of Preston Building and Construction and is set to be 1.8 metres wide and 2.4 metres high. The Sustainable Communities Fund is the key pillar of Pacific Hydro's Community Investment Program and since 2005 the program has provided more than $4.8 million to over 980 sustainable projects in its host communities across Australia. Pacific Hydro's Community Investment Program aims to empower local residents to identify the initiatives and projects Pacific Hydro should support. Members of the local community who serve on the fund allocation panel review and assess applications and decide which projects will receive funding each year. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b869eed9-9464-40bb-b1ae-77ace409b644.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg