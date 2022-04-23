sport, local-sport,

Navarre endured a frustrating 2021 season finishing ninth on the senior table, without having played the two bottom-placed sides. Head coach Jay Moody the club's pre-season has gone "really well" ahead of his first season in charge. "There is a lot of talk around town and expectation on us to make finals. "Our expectation is we want to play finals footy, end of story." Moody said the club has relished being back at the club and enjoying each other's company. "That footy feeling is back, nothing beats it," he said. "We were looking at training and to see all the juniors, netballers and footy players all at the club was great, the vibes are great." OTHER NEWS: Moody said he and Bill Driscoll's appointment as co-head coaches has been really refreshing for the club. "Navarre has always been a pretty successful club, everything was already pretty well installed," Moody said. "We haven't had to change too much, they have had a couple of lean years and now things are looking promising. "There are a lot of new faces and we are going to implement new structures which will take a bit of time." Navarre have made a host of player signings ahead of season 2022, headlined by Wimmera League leading goalkicker Cody Driscoll (Stawell Warriors). "He will be leading from the front at full forward; he will be a massive key for us," Moody said. "Angus Barr (Stawell Warriors) is a ball magnet and Harry Bickmore is another young player coming through who is a bit of a hard nut. "Lachie Slorach has come back to the club this year too, he is a pretty talented player and I have no doubt from what I have seen he is going to be a pretty important player for us. "There are a lot of pretty important players coming through and it is bloody exciting." Moody also revealed Bill Currie is set to captain the Grasshoppers once again. "He is a very handy player and combined with big Josh Folkes, the best ruckman going around, we are in good hands," he concluded."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/95227e2b-ea52-4779-9244-dc243d25a0de.jpg/r0_153_657_524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg