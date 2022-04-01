news, property,

Details: Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 3 SALE: By fixed date 12noon Tuesday April 12, 2022. (Unless sold prior). Indicative buyer range $630,000-$680,000. AGENCY: Ray White Ararat CONTACT: Adam Walker on 0417 105 012 INSPECT: By appointment This elevated five-bedroom home is a rare find. Set in the popular West End is perfect for the growing family, professional or retiree wanting spacious living zones and the ultimate in outdoor living. Tastefully modernised with neutral tones, there is a formal lounge, media room, kitchen and dining room with access to the deck. The main bedroom has an ensuite with dual access and spa bath. Features of the home include gas central heating, ducted evaporative air conditioning, tiled wet areas, new ceiling fans, and much, much more. Outside is very impressive too. There is a double-garage with remote auto opening roller doors and a bike storage shed. You're also located close to a bushland reserve with walking trails for exercise.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/120e18de-3d29-4cba-a18f-d8acad6910ea.jpg/r0_103_2708_1633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg