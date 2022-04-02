sport, local-sport,

Sharon Powell claimed her fifth Chalambar Golf Club championship on March 30, with the title race coming down to the wire. At the conclusion of the club championship Powell (255) finished three strokes clear of second place Tania Dignan (258). Powell is no stranger to winning club championships, claiming her fifth at Chalambar, after winning nine in PortArlington. "It is always nice to be crowned the club champion," Powell explained. "I wasn't confident but I wasn't uncomfortable about winning the title today (March 30). "Tania put up a good fight, but in the end I was able to get the win." After round one (Tania Dignan) was three strokes ahead, however in round two Powell "turned the tables" to finish the day two strokes clear. "I was struggling with my drives and struggling with my putting but I managed to bring it all together (in round two)," Powell said. OTHER NEWS: In the third and final round, Powell managed to find herself one stroke clear of Dignan at the 18th hole to win the club championship by three strokes. "Today (round 30) I scrambled all day long, it was just a funny day." she continued. "I think it has to do with the pressure, you end up playing some match play rather than sticking to your own game. "I think the same went for Tania, she played shots she wouldn't normally do. "You tell yourself it's just another game of golf, but it never works out that way." Despite Dignon falling short the low-handicap player will be one to watch in the future as she improved by 17 shots from her 2021 performance. In other results, Sandra Brady was crowned the B Grade champion for 2022. Helen Boling was also named the C Grade champion for 2022.

