Tax changes will put more money in plenty of pockets in Ararat, but residents will have to wait until the election campaign - or the state government's budget - to see big ticket items funded. The federal budget, handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night, focused on cost-of-living support and pandemic recovery measures, as expected. The fuel excise will be cut in half for six months, saving 22.1 cents per litre from March 30, and in his speech, Mr Frydenberg said "(it) will flow through to the bowser over the next two weeks". MORE NEWS: "The competition watchdog will monitor retailers to make sure these savings are passed on in full," he added. A measure that will deliver $420 to low- and middle-income taxpayers through a tax offset, and direct $250 cash payments for pensioners, job seekers, veterans, and concession card holders, among others, appear designed to grab headlines ahead of the announcement of the federal election, which must be held by May 21. Ararat Rural City Council has welcomed the Federal Government Budget announcement of $1.46 million in funding for local projects through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program. The federal government committed a further $501 million, over three years, for council road projects, and $1.3 billion nationally to improve mobile coverage along regional transport routes. Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the government's proposed outlay for regional initiatives was well targeted to support the needs of rural communities. "Council is excited to hear a commitment of $1.46 million to our region's infrastructure in this Federal Budget - key programs such as the LRCI Program have consistently delivered significant outcomes for our region that would otherwise not be possible," Dr Harrison said. "As a rural municipality with a road network that spans over 2,000kms - investment in vital infrastructure is essential to support jobs, connectivity, and industry. "Continuing to invest in local road projects is key to keeping our economy strong, with more support, Council can continue delivering safer roads and unlocking the productivity of our freight network. "Council thanks the Australian Government for its commitment to extend the LRCI program, this funding is vital for rural municipalities that need to maintain a massive road network and priority infrastructure in smaller towns." OTHER NEWS: Dr Harrison welcomed the $1.3 billion spent on women's safety initiatives, a slight increase from the $1.1 billion committed last year. "Council is pleased to see a commitment of the Federal Budget in new services to support women and children and vulnerable Australians," Dr Harrison continued. "The women's safety package is a positive step towards creating a safe and equal future but there is still a lot of progress to be made to address the scale of gender-based violence. "There are a range of concerns from slow wage growth, cost of living, gender inequality that have a long-term impact on women progressing in the workforce. "New budget measures to support more women transitioning into senior roles along with enhanced paid parental leave for working families is a good move towards equalising households and lifting women's workforce participation." Council also acknowledged new measures to tackle the cost-of-living pressures, including cuts to the fuel excise and bonus payments. "Residents have felt the pinch of rising fuel and food costs, these measures will provide some short-term relief," he concluded. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

