On March 26 a large crowd gathered at Alexandra Oval for the Grampians Community Health 'Over 40s Football and Netball Match' with money raised supporting parents and grandparents who have young members of their family affected by addiction. 2022 marked the first time in three years the annual event has been able to take place due to COVID-19. GCH chief executive Greg Little said the day was a resounding success. "I am happy to say that the day was a wonderful celebration of the local community spirit with a large crowd in attendance all chipping in to have fun and raise money which will all be provided back to our community," he said. OTHER NEWS: Although the final total of funds raised has not been confirmed, GCH expected to match the 2019 total of $11,000. "Local businesses were very generous in sponsoring the event and donating goods for a multi drawer raffle after the match," GCH general manager of business support and innovation Kate Astbury said. All involved kindly donated their time from the 41 footballers and 20 netballers to umpires, scorers, time keepers, trainers. The best player for the Bombers in the football match was Andy "Eddie' Alluri and Mark 'Bullet' Dohnt was a standout for the Tigers.

