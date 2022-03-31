subscribers-only,

Ararat College captain Holly McAdie has been selected as a performer in the upcoming Victorian State School Spectacular. Miss McAdie will be the first Ararat College student to accept a singing role in the spectacular, accepting a role as one of seven back-up singers. After four rounds of auditions, Miss McAdie said "it was pretty unexpected" to be selected in the show. "It's pretty exciting, I am really looking forward to it," she said. "Music isn't really a big thing in Ararat, it is pretty unheard of in Ararat." OTHER NEWS: The annual Spectacular showcases the singing and dancing talent of over 3000 primary and secondary students across Victoria. The Victorian Government described the event as an invaluable rite of passage for Victoria's top young talent, and a cherished, memorable education experience for all participants. Despite only taking up singing lessons with Soundcheck in Ballarat two years ago, Miss McAdie said singing had always been a big part of her life. "I have been singing forever, but it has only become a major passion of mine in the last couple of years," she said. "I have always loved to sing, If you ask my parents they would say I have been singing since I was born. MORE NEWS: "Taking lessons with Soundcheck has given me confidence to do things I never would have dreamt of. "In 2019 I never would have thought about auditioning, but towards the end of last year I just thought I am going to do it." McAdie has been travelling to Melbourne every Saturday for rehearsals since being selected and will continue to make the journey until she graces the Melbourne Arena stage in September. "It is a big change, it is so different," she said. "I knew it would be a bit of work, but I think I underestimated how much work it would be. "I have rarely been to Melbourne for three years because of Melbourne, but now I am there every weekend." The Ararat College captain said her school and classmates had been very supportive of her performing. "They (Ararat College) were a bit shocked as well, they seemed pretty excited," Miss McAdie said. "My friends knew from the start and they were all very happy for me. "They have already said they would all come down to watch, which will be nice." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

