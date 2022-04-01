subscribers-only,

The Federal Government has committed $2.2 million to fund a business case that will evaluate the upgrade of the Maroona to Portland Port Rail Line in south-western Victoria. Key stakeholders have been advocating to upgrade the line to strengthen the competitiveness of the line and benefit from adjoining lines with higher axle loads. Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the Australian Government is committed to building infrastructure that will secure our supply chains into the future. "The business case will determine the full extent of the level of upgrade needed including scope, benefits and beneficiaries, and it will be completed in eighteen weeks" he said. "Our Government has listened to calls to explore upgrading the capacity of Maroona to Portland Rail Line and this business case demonstrates our commitment to delivering a stronger future for our regions and for Victorians." OTHER NEWS: Deputy prime minister and minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the decision to fund a business case builds on the work done by the Port of Portland which provided a preliminary economic case for the upgrade. "We have enlisted the Australian Rail Track Corporation to prepare a business case focusing on a detailed analysis of the benefits as well as a market engagement process to determine what volumes could be attracted to the line," he said. "Our Government is committed to improving freight across our regions, cities and ports, to provide regional Australia with the best pathways to get products to domestic and international markets. "The more products and commodities we export, the more money we earn to become as strong as possible as quickly as possible." The business case is expected to be completed in 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

