A brief history of brow beauty trends from the 1920s to today

Eyebrows, they're not just a face framer, they're a million-dollar industry. Hundreds of products are being put on the market each year, created to thicken, fluff, shape, tint and lift our brows.
Tutorials on Youtube and TikTok are designed to break down step by step how to get on-trend eyebrow looks, be it laminated or soap brows, to name a few.
With the fluffy, natural look that's popular today reminiscent of a style favoured in the 80s, it makes you wonder what trends dominated past decades and where did they come from? Here we discuss the brow styles of yesteryear and who or what inspired them.
Domination of the thin brows - 1920s
Today, fluffy, arched brows are all the rage. With women going to various lengths to achieve the desired look, be it a brow lift, or an extensive makeup routine. But, if we cast our minds back to a hundred years ago, the on-trend look was very different.
In a post World War One era the roaring twenties had an economic boom, resulting in lavish parties and in turn extravagant beauty styles. The likes of Flapper girls and silver screen starlets paved the way for fashion and beauty. Hollywood icon Clara Bow embodied 1920s beauty with her made up lips and pencilled in brows.
During this period the fashionable look was elongated, well defined and incredibly thin brows with a relatively straight shape. This led to women everywhere emulating the glamorous style that they were seeing portrayed on screen.
Continuation of the razor thin brow - 1930s
By the 1930s, thin brows continued to reign supreme. However, movie stars like icon Jean Harlow started to inspire a more arched shape than the previous decade. This hairless and heavily pencilled in style got an upgrade with lifted arches and an added gloss courtesy of petroleum jelly.
Return to bushy beauty - 1940s
As society moved into the 1940s, a bushier more natural look came into wide popularity. This in part was due to World War II, meaning there was a rationing of beauty products.
Women did not have the time nor the resources to upkeep the glamorous but high maintenance thin brows of past decades.
Whilst eyebrows were not wild and natural as they would become in the future, they had certainly gained a significant amount of hair, whilst still continuing with that glamorous and feminine arch that the 1930s had popularised.
This groomed, medium-thick brow, adorned with curled hair and red lipstick is what many think of when they think of old Hollywood glamour.
Dramatic brows - 1950s
The 1950s proved to be the decade where drama and glamour were the leaders of the pack when it came to eyebrow trends. The war had ended and therefore, more typical feminine beauty ideals were reintroduced.
The popularised style was a deep shade of brown, and well-manicured, whilst maintaining a full shape, with the strong arch still in fashion. however, it now had a slight update to be more pointed in appearance.
During this time most women got their inspiration from the women they saw on their screens. This meant Hollywood icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn were seen sporting these glamorous beauty styles.
A Wave of individualism - 1960s
In the 1960s we saw a major uprising in individuality. For the first time, one brow shape was not defining the masses. Eyebrows also took more of a backseat to let bold, mod eye makeup shine, with artistic liner becoming increasingly popular.
The styles that were popular at the time ranged from arched and natural, like models Edie Sedgwick and Twiggy. Or alternatively, straight, brows with a more tapered end saw increased representation, with Audrey Hepburn continuing to influence the masses with this style. The sixties were a decade that truly valued self-expression and individualism.
Disco fever - 1970s
The beginning of the 1970s ushered in the era of disco. This was reflected in the beauty looks of the time, with shimmering pastels and bright jewel tones covering the lids, of course, aided by lashings of mascara.
Eyebrows were styled to complement the over the top lids, now returning to a style reminiscent of the 1930s, long and thin with high arches, as not to overpower the makeup.
Decade defining diva Diana Ross truly embodied this high glamour look during this time. With a plethora of bold beauty looks, her brows still hold their own, oozing allure.
The eyebrow weight gain program - 1980s
The 1980s saw a fully-fledged eyebrow revolution. Thick fluffy and natural brows were back in, overly manicured brows were out. With the help of screen siren, Brooke Shields sporting the ultimate cool-girl natural brows the general public said goodbye to their tweezers and hello to new hair.
Tweeze-tastic - 1990s
The 1980s showed women embracing their natural brows and in turn natural beauty, but in a stark turn of events, the 1990s showed the return of the ultra-thin eyebrow.
Supermodels like Kate Moss were seen sporting the sparse style which in turn influenced the tweens, teens and just about everyone else to follow suit. Soon the style was the mainstream with actresses like Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Anniston heading the barely-there look.
Continuation of the tweezed time - 2000s
The 2000s saw the hairless brow look continue. If anything, they grew even more sparse, with less product surrounding the hairs. The look was sported by the likes of Christina Aguleira and Nicole Ritchie on red carpets. However, brows began to fade into the background in favour of bold eye makeup and dramatic fashion.
Internet eyebrows 2010s
The 2010s were a transformative time for eyebrows as the beginning of the decade showed very little interest in them. Only high-end makeup brands sold brow products, whilst the options were very limited with more budget-friendly retailers.
However, with the rise of Youtube, Tumblr, and later, Instagram, the internet eyebrow was born, with overtly manicured, expertly groomed but slightly blocky styles were popular, created to appear glamorous online.
During this period, model Cara Delevinge was hailed as an icon for her thicker, expressive eyebrows. However, for the first time internet personalities like Jaclyn Hill and Michelle Phan were at the forefront of the trends.
What's happening today?
So far, the 2020s have shown us that individualism is key, once again reverting back to various different trends rather than one overarching style.
With the rise of Tiktok, young women are more educated than ever in how to style their eyebrows to work with their face and what shape they most prefer.
Only time will tell us what the overarching style of this current decade will look like. We've seen a constant trend of eyebrows growing and shrinking in size, depending on the time and what's going on in both pop culture and the zeitgeist.